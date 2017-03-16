GPU-Z update adds support for GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

One of our favorite software utilities, TechPowerUp's GPU-Z, has just been updated to recognize a handful of new graphics cards from both AMD and Nvidia, including the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti.

If you've never used GPU-Z, it's a nifty lightweight utility that offers up a bunch information about your graphics card. It tells you the GPU version, what process node the GPU was built on, and all kinds of other information.

Some of the more handy data includes the BIOS version, which is helpful if you're looking to flash the BIOS, and driver version. It's also a good tool for making sure your graphics card's GPU and memory are running at the proper speed.

In addition to the GTX 1080 Ti, the latest version (1.18.0) adds support for Nvidia's Quadro P4000, P1000, P600, and P400, along with some of AMD's upcoming Polaris rebrands, the Radeon RX 580, RX 570, and RX 550. It also adds the HD 6430M to the fray.

Other changes include:

Added support for Intel HD Graphics 500 (Apollo Lake Pentium N4200)

Update check will now display the latest version number available

Fixed error message display during BIOS upload

Improved tray icon creation code when GPU-Z is launched during Windows startup

Fixed clocks read as -1 on Pascal cards with overclocking disabled

Invalid readings are no longer included in sensor average calculation (avoids -1.$ output)

Added support to display boost clocks on Intel