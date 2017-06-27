Gorn is a ridiculously violent VR brawler by the Broforce studio

When VR was conceptualised, it wasn't just in the hope that we'd be able to explore strange and fantastical digital worlds. No, there was probably also the notion that VR would allow us to beat the ever-loving crap out of burly shirtless men, without fear of reprisal. And folks, Gorn is that hope and dream come to fruition.

The work of Broforce and Genital Jousting studio Free Lives, Gorn is dubbed a "ludicrously violent VR gladiator simulator", and I can't really think of a better way to describe it. Though it does undersell it a bit: not only can you bash burly shirtless men (or "gladiators" – sometimes they wear armor), but you can also rip their fricking limbs off.

The description: "Featuring a unique, fully physics driven combat engine, GORN combatants will be able to creatively execute their most violent gladiatorial fantasies in virtual reality. Savagely strike down an infinite supply of poorly-animated opponents with all manner of weapons – from swords, maces, and bows to nunchuks, throwing knives, massive two-handed warhammers or even your blood-soaked bare hands. The only limits to the carnage are your imagination and decency, in the most brutal and savage VR face-smashing game ever produced by man."

Sounds good to me. It hits Early Access on July 10, exclusively for the Vive. Check out the trailer below: