Good news and bad news for fans of Arcane, the League of Legends animated series: Season 2 has a release window, but it's not any time soon

Netflix locked down the distant debut target today as part of its ongoing Geeked Week event.

There's good news and bad news for fans of Arcane, the League of Legends animated show that knocked our socks off in 2021. The good news is that Arcane season 2, which was confirmed last year, now has a release window. The bad news, I'm sorry to say, is that it's more than a year away.

Netflix announced today as part of its Geeked Week event that Arcane season 2 will be out in November 2024. A specific date wasn't revealed, but we did get this teaser, which—okay, it's not much.

Still, while this isn't the most exhaustive update of all time, the return of Arcane is definitely something to look forward to. "The curse of videogame movies and TV spin-offs being shit is well and truly broken," we declared in our review of the show's first season, "and Netflix's Arcane has delivered the killing blow."

And in case you don't want to take our word for it, consider that Arcane won four Primetime Emmy Awards in its first season, including Outstanding Animated Program—the first streaming series to win the award. It also won nine Annie Awards, a less-famous but still prestigious recognition of excellence in animation. Netflix also confirmed that Hailee Steinfeld (Vi), Ella Purnell (Jinx), and Katie Leung (Caitlyn Kiramman) will all return to reprise their roles in Arcane's second season.

So it's good to have something concrete to look forward to, but yes, it also sucks that the new season is so far away. If you're looking for something to help you pass the time, be sure to check out Riot's five-part documentary on the making of Arcane—for your viewing convenience, the first episode is embedded below.

