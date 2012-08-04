GoldenEye: Source v4.2 released, adds AI bots for you to shoot

http://youtu.be/YQRKlQox-OQ
Mod-homages and remakes are a favorite template of PC gaming's terrific species of tireless gnomes . Black Mesa: Source . Star Trek in Homeworld 2 . MechWarrior in Crysis . Star Wars in like, everything .
GoldenEye: Source is one of the best of this group. It shows incredible reverence for its ( "Don't say it, don't say it..." ) source material ( ugh ) while implementing choice changes that respectfully modernize a classic multiplayer FPS. GE:S' trouble, unfortunately, has been a sparse population. The devs have solved this by adding bot support alongside some other improvements in version 4.2. Here they are:
- BOTS - full featured running on Python AI
- Team radar colors and standardized blip colors
- Loading screen images with tips
- Overhead Team icons
- Full-screen help display for advanced scenarios
- Brand new character selection screen
- Recoded Capture The Key focusing on teamplay
- New Ourumov model
- Gamemode customizable weaponset selections
- Create server menu for easier LAN and single play
- Python enhanced for custom scripting
- Over 50 music tracks from 3 talented artists
- Overhauled Runway, Caverns, Facility, Backzone and classic maps
Click to download GoldenEye: Source 's latest version.