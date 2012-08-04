Popular

GoldenEye: Source v4.2 released, adds AI bots for you to shoot

By

GoldenEye Source

Mod-homages and remakes are a favorite template of PC gaming's terrific species of tireless gnomes . Black Mesa: Source . Star Trek in Homeworld 2 . MechWarrior in Crysis . Star Wars in like, everything .

GoldenEye: Source is one of the best of this group. It shows incredible reverence for its ( "Don't say it, don't say it..." ) source material ( ugh ) while implementing choice changes that respectfully modernize a classic multiplayer FPS. GE:S' trouble, unfortunately, has been a sparse population. The devs have solved this by adding bot support alongside some other improvements in version 4.2. Here they are:

  • BOTS - full featured running on Python AI

  • Team radar colors and standardized blip colors

  • Loading screen images with tips

  • Overhead Team icons

  • Full-screen help display for advanced scenarios

  • Brand new character selection screen

  • Recoded Capture The Key focusing on teamplay

  • New Ourumov model

  • Gamemode customizable weaponset selections

  • Create server menu for easier LAN and single play

  • Python enhanced for custom scripting

  • Over 50 music tracks from 3 talented artists

  • Overhauled Runway, Caverns, Facility, Backzone and classic maps

Click to download GoldenEye: Source 's latest version.

