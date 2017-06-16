GOG's Summer Sale is giving free copies of Fantasy General to everyone

The 2017 GOG Summer Sale is moving inexorably toward its conclusion on Tuesday, but before things wrap up the people who call the shots would like to throw some more free stuff your way. Thus, Fantasy General, the 1996 hex-based strategy game from SSI, is yours for just showing up and clicking the button.

Fantasy General is basically Panzer General run through a D&D filter, and it was quite well regarded when it was new: Satisfyingly complex, yet simple enough to be accessible to mainstream gamers. It's single-player but does offer "play by email" support, which means that you take your turn, then save the results and email them to your opponent, who imports the file, plays his turn, and then sends his results to you. Back and forth you go, until someone either wins or just stops replying. That's how we did things back then.

To claim your free copy of Fantasy General, go to GOG.com and click where it says "get for free." While you're there, GOG has some other deals you might want to check out, including the newly-added, Denuvo-free Rime, which is currently available for ten percent off its regular $30 price.

Fantasy General is free on GOG until 9 am ET on June 18, while the GOG Summer Sale will come to an end at 6 pm ET on June 20.