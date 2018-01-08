GOG's New Year's Resolutions sale is live

The holiday season is over, and you might think that means a break from the flurry of game sales, and more importantly, a respite for your long-suffering bank account. You would be wrong. With the new year comes new year's resolutions, and with those comes GOG's New Year's Resolutions Sale.

The sale includes more than 100 games old and new, with discounts of up to 90 percent, and each day GOG will highlight a handful that it thinks deserves special attention. To get things off to a strong start, it's headlining day one with all those massive RPGs that you love and simply do not have time to play.

There's quite a bit of other good stuff, including a large selection from Daedalic (Night of the Rabbit is 3 bucks and I will never not recommend that) and Double Fine, and more recent releases like Ruiner and The Pillars of the Earth. GOG's new year's resolutions—which is to say, its recommendations—will change tomorrow (and presumably daily after that), but all the sale prices will be available until January 15.