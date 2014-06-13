GOG's 2014 Summer Sale kicks off today

Summer is here, and that means it's time to give up all this videogaming nonsense and go outside and frolic in the warmth and sunshine! Just kidding—What it really means, as we all know, is that it's time for summer sales, like the one that GOG fired up this morning. As usual, it's a digital extravaganza with freebies, flash sales, daily bundles and the usual "give us your money" shenanigans.

I probably don't need to say anything more than that, but if for some reason you're still looking for more information before you decide whether or not to click on the link, allow me to throw a few examples of sweet bargain goodness your way. Do you like D&D? The Dungeons & Dragons Master Set—that's Baldur's Gate, Icewind Dale, Planescape, Neverwinter, Temple of Elemental Evil, Dragonshard, Demon Stone—is 21 bucks. Prefer an oddball, epic adventure? The Machinarium Collector's Edition is two bucks. More of a Rogue-liker? Sword of the Stars: The Pit Gold Edition will cost you less right now than a big bag of Doritos.

The clock is ticking on some of these deals, but the good news is that as they wind down, new ones will take their place. It's kind of like Hydra that way, but without all that "enslave the world" business, or DRM. The GOG Summer Sale is live now and runs for the next couple of weeks.