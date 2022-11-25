GOG is giving away yet another free game for Black Friday

Audio player loading…

Thanksgiving is done and the post-turkey panic of Black Friday shopping is upon us. GOG started things a little early, kicking off its Black Friday sale on Wednesday and offering Narita Boy as part of that. Looks like the site isn't done giving away goodies just yet, as you can now snap up Terroir (opens in new tab), a game GOG describes as an "atmospheric 3D tile-based tycoon game" set in a vineyard.

It looks like a rather lovely endeavour, sporting a low-poly isometric style that's quite clean and minimalistic. Each playthrough takes you through 60 years of winemaking, beginning with a single hexagonal tile to grow, crush and age your wine. You can eventually work your way up to 33 tiles, with six tile types that can affect each other depending on where they're placed. There are different grape varieties to grow and a "dynamic weather system reflecting the unpredictability of real world climate."

Even unofficial PC Gamer mascot Geralt of Rivia got in on the Terroir action when it was initially released in 2017. By that, I mean some unknown member of the team spent a few hours roleplaying as him on the website (opens in new tab). I have no idea who it is, and I'm not sure I want to know, but it's a cracking read. Whoever wrote this really knows their Geralt.

You can nab Terroir for free on GOG until November 28 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET / 2 PM GMT. If you missed Narita Boy, you can still grab it at 65% off during the site's Black Friday sale. GOG says it currently has over 4,000 games on sale with discounts going as high as 90% off, so it's well worth having a peruse to pile onto that ever-growing backlog. Here are a few we've plucked out as some good deals. It's worth noting these are the same price as Steam's Autumn Sale (opens in new tab), so it's really down to launcher preference.

