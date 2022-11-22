The Steam Autumn sale is live now

Audio player loading…

The second-to-last Steam sale of the year is now live. The Autumn Sale is on, and runs until November 29 at 10 am PT.

The Steam homepage is now decked out in some colorful autumnal art (it's giving me a bit of a Little Nemo vibe), and it's running concurrently with the annual Steam Awards (opens in new tab), which ask you to vote for a number of award categories. More on those below. First, to the deals.

Here are a few major sales from the Steam homepage:

If you want to vote in the Steam Awards, here are the categories this year:

Game of the year

VR game of the year

Labor of love

Better with friends

Outstanding visual style

Most innovative gameplay

Best game you suck at

Best soundtrack

Outstanding story-rich game

Sit back and relax

Best game on the go

There's a Steam badge for voting in the GOTY awards, which "levels up" the more tasks you do. The tasks are pretty simple: nominate at least one game, nominate a game in every category, play a game you've nominated, and review a game you've nominated. You can edit your nominations, too, if you change your mind while the vote is ongoing—perhaps after playing something you picked up in the Autumn sale.