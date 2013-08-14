Gods Will Be Watching lines up Devolver Digital as commercial publisher

I can't be the only one who's grateful for the popularization of game jams. Ludum Dare 26 gave us the gorgeous browser game Gods Will Be Watching from indie studio Deconstructeam—and apparently, publishers were just as impressed with it as us gamers. Devolver Digital, who last year brought us the much-loved Hotline Miami , has now confirmed it will publish the commercial release of Gods Will Be Watching, promising to match all funds raised through its already-successful crowdfunding campaign .

At the time of writing, the campaign has just under a couple of days to go, but has already more than doubled its original goal of €8000 (or roughly $10,608). And, with Devolver's fund-matching support, that number's set to quadruple. Deconstructeam points out on Twitter that Devolver is only handling digital sales, so if you'd like one of those vintage-style physical games , you'll have to do that during the campaign's final hours.

GWBW has an estimated release date of Spring 2014. It's a bit of a drag to wait, but you can entertain yourself with the original point-and-click browser game in the mean time.