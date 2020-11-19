Godfall Shift codes: What you need to know

Godfall is a "looter slasher" that, like so many other games, rewards you with loot as you hack your way through legions of enemies. You're going to pick up weapons and materials to upgrade those weapons, but you can also take a shortcut to quality gear: entering in a Shift code to unlock something a little special, no grinding required.

Shift codes will likely work in Godfall much like Borderlands 3 Shift codes, also from publisher Gearbox. Codes will be regularly posted online through platforms like Twitter, and if you enter the code before it expires, you'll unlock a chance at a high quality random drop or an exclusive cosmetic of some kind.

Here's what you need to know about Godfall Shift codes right now, and how to use them in the future when they're available.

How to redeem Godfall Shift codes

(Image credit: Counterplay Games)

Gearbox actually hasn't started handing out Shift codes for Godfall yet, but the process to redeem them will be very similar to Borderlands. You'll have a couple options to redeem codes here:

In-game through the menu. Copy a 25-digit Shift code when it's available, then open the menu in Godfall. You'll see a "Redeem Shift Code" option right below Resume, Controller Layout, and Settings.

through the menu. Copy a 25-digit Shift code when it's available, then open the menu in Godfall. You'll see a "Redeem Shift Code" option right below Resume, Controller Layout, and Settings. Online via Shift.GearboxSoftware.com. Create an account or login, and make sure you've linked up your Epic account so you can redeem codes for PC. From the menu, click "Rewards" and then paste your Shift code and click "check" to register it.

Check back soon for Godfall Shift codes

Gearbox and Counterplay Games are obviously planning to roll out Shift codes for Godfall, since they're built right into the main menu. It's only been a few days since launch, but so far there aren't yet any Shift codes available. We're keeping an eye on Godfall's social channels for Shift codes when they drop, as well as more info on what kinds of rewards you can expect to get through the Shift system. We'll update this article once the codes start rolling in.