Goat Simulator studio reveals a mysterious new project called Satisfactory

Goat Simulator is an unusual game, not just because it's really bad but because the Steam description warns that it's really bad and actually suggests that people should spend their money on something else, like a hula hoop or a pile of bricks. But now Coffee Stain Studios has a mysterious new project in the works called Satisfactory, and it said that this time it's actually trying really hard to make a decent game.

The teaser doesn't actually reveal anything about the game (sorry), nor does the threadbare press release that brought it my way. There are hints of something maybe a wee little bit sinister to it, however. The cute little lizard-pupper who's trying to enjoy his lunch appears to have been interrupted by some kind of construction happening behind the camera; there's industrial noise and a spot of what I assume is welding, and then a large-sounding vehicle, like a dump truck, starts up and takes off, close enough to cast a visible shadow on the little guy.

The game logo suggests something along the same lines, with flora and fauna along the bottom half, smokestacks and power lines across the top. And let us not forget the name: Satisfactory.

It's not much to go on, but it's all we're getting for now. "If I told you more it wouldn't be a teaser now, would it?" Coffee Stain CEO Anton Westbergh said.

Goat Simulator jokes aside, this will hopefully be—and could be—a good game, or at least a proper one: Goat Sim was a goat rodeo but before that Coffee Stain made the Sanctum FPS/tower defense crossovers, and they were quite decent. More about Satisfactory will be revealed over the coming months, and Coffee Stain is taking signups for an alpha test that may or may not begin in May at satisfactorygame.com.