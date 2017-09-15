Give your PC a speedy upgrade with this 256GB SSD for $80

Solid state drives with triple-level cell (TLC) NAND flash memory are typically more affordable than ones with multi-level cell (MLC) or single-level cell (SLC) NAND chips. If you can find one on sale, even better. To that end, Adata's Ultimate SU800 256GB SSD can be had for $80 today.

You have to apply promo code EMCSRKBE6 to get it for $80, but it's the only hoop to jump through—there's no mail-in-rebate attached to this deal.

Adata rates this drive's sequential read and write performance at up to 560MB/s and 520MB/s, respectively. Newer M.2 NVMe drives that tap into the PCIe bus are much faster, though it's really only noticeable when doing a lot of heavy file transfers.

Whether 256GB is enough storage for your primary drive is another matter. That depends on how large your game library is, and what other programs you have installed. If you need something larger or are digging this drive, we have several recommendations (see here). Otherwise, you can grab this SSD here.

You can always install games on another drive and use this one just for the essentials.

