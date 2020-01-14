Gigabyte's triple-fan RX 5700 XT graphics card is on sale for $380

The Radeon RX 5700 XT is currently AMD's most powerful graphics card, and if you've been waiting to upgrade your PC (or you're in the middle of pricing out a new build), one version of the card from Gigabyte is down to just $379.99 from Newegg. That makes it one of the cheapest RX 5700 XT cards available right now.

This model has a base clock of 1650 MHz, a boost clock of 1905 MHz, 2560 Steam Processors, and 8GB of GDDR6 video memory. For display output, you get one HDMI 2.0b and three DisplayPort 1.4 connectors.

Enhanced cooling is the main selling point of this card: you get three 80mm fans, a significant upgrade to the single blower fan on the reference design RX 5700 XT. There's also an RGB-lit logo on the side, and all the card's settings are configurable through GIgabyte's 'Aorus' desktop software.