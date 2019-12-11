Gigabyte's Radeon RX 590 graphics card is just $170 right now

AMD's lineup of RX 500 series graphics cards is getting a bit old at this point, but the highest-end model—the RX 590—is still a good option for a 1080p budget gaming PC. Now you can get the RX 590 for just $170, one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for this card.

The model on sale is from Gigabyte, and offers 8GB of GDDR5 memory, a core clock (in OC mode) of 1560 MHz, a gaming mode that boosts to 1545 MHz, and 2304 Stream Processors. For video output, you get one HDMI connector and three DisplayPort.

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 590 | $169.99 ($10 off)

This entry-level graphics card is at one of its lowest prices yet, and it's still a great option for 1080p gaming. Enter code 6TECHL33 at checkout to get the full discount.

View Deal

The closest equivalent to the RX 590 in Nvidia's lineup is the GTX 1660, which has less VRAM (6GB vs 8GB) and usually goes for around $200. For less than $200, the RX 590 has enough graphical power to play most games at 1080p without an issue. You can read our full review here.