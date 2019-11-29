Gigabyte's monster Core i9 gaming laptop, with an RTX 2070, is $700 off the list price

Where to find Black Friday deals Amazon - All the things

Walmart - Games, Movies, Budget Laptops

B&H - Monitors, Laptops, and PCs

Best Buy - PCs, Laptops, and Accessories

Target - Games, Accessories, and Laptops

Staples - Gaming Chairs

Lenovo - Discounts on Legion Laptops and PCs

Gamestop - Games and Toys

Razer - Laptops and Gaming Accessories

Newegg - Components and Hardware

Microsoft - PCs, Laptops, and Games

Dell - Alienware PCs and Laptops

NZXT - 10% off all builds

There are plenty of excellent deals on gaming laptops already for every budget, but what if you want the absolute best components possible in a portable form factor, while also not having to lug around a 10-pound machine? Well, one of Gigabyte's high-end laptops with an Intel Core i9-8950HK processor is down to $1,899.99, the lowest ever price, a saving of $100 from last month's low, and $700 off the list price.

The hardware in this laptop is top-of-the line, starting with the 6-core/12-thread Intel Core i9-8900HK, which can boost up to 4.8 GHz. The other specifications include an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card, a 1TB NVMe SSD, and a 15-inch 1080p 144Hz display. All of that is packed into a laptop less than an inch thick, with a weight of only 4.49 pounds. It's one of the best gaming laptops you can buy.

While there is a 4K model available for even more money, this 1080p model will get you better battery life (and performance, since the GPU won't be taxed as hard). You can grab the laptop from the link below.

