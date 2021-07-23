Gigabyte’s gorgeous Aero 15 OLED gaming laptop delivers an RTX 3060 with a chunky discount

If you're in the market for a new gaming laptop, Gigabyte's Aero 15 OLED is worth considering. It's packed with the latest generation hardware, touts a 15.6-inch OLED display with a 4K resolution, and can be had for $1,399 right now ($400 below its list price).

It's actually on sale for $1,499 at Adorama, though if you scroll down on the listing, there is a link to a $100 mail-in-rebate form. Or just click here (PDF). Mail-in-rebates are a bit of hassle, but hey, taking the time to fill this one out will save you a Benjamin, so it's definitely worth the trouble.

OLED Laptop Deal Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED | Core i7 11800H | GeForce RTX 3060 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,799 $1,399 at Adorama (after rebate, save $400)

Here's a reasonably powerful thin (0.78 inches) and light (4.4 pounds) gaming laptop powered by a Tiger Lake-H processor and a GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. Be sure to fill out and submit the $100 mail-in-rebate for the full discount.View Deal

The processor inside this laptop is an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 11800H CPU that sits higher up the Tiger Lake-H stack. It is an 8-core/16-thread chip with a 2.3GHz base clock, 4.6GHz max turbo frequency, and 24MB of L3 cache.

Gigabyte pairs it with a mobile GeForce RTX 3060 GPU based on Nvidia's latest generation Ampere architecture. System builders have a fair amount of leeway in how they configure Nvidia's newest mobile GPUs, and as it pertains to the 3060, the power envelope can vary from 60W to 115W, and the boost clock can be configured anywhere from 1,283MHz to 1,703MHz. On this model, Gigabyte dialed in the settings to 105W and 1,503MHz, so it's not leaving a lot of untapped performance on the table.

Other notable features include 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM (upgradeable to 64GB), a 512GB NVMe SSD, RGB backlighting on the keyboard (per-key), and a generous assortment of ports (3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x mini DisplayPort 1.4, 1x 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo, 1x SD card reader, 1x wired LAN).

This is a relatively thin and light system, too, measuring just 0.78 inches thick and weighing 4.4 pounds. Just a solid configuration from top to bottom.