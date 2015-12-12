Giants: Citizen Kabuto is currently free on GOG

They don't make 'em like Giants: Citizen Kabuto anymore, which is a filthy lie as there's (kind of) still a spiritual successor in the works. The Kickstarter for First Wonder may have failed to gain traction, but the devs say that development is still ongoing, so that's good. Anyway, I actually came here to tell you that Giants: Citizen Kabuto is currently free—you can grab it here from GOG, and you probably should.

Giants is a big mad third-person shooter/real-time strategy game, made by some of the folks behind MDK and Earthworm Jim. It's been made a freebie as part of GOG's big Winter sale, and you have around a day until the price tag will be reinstated. That sale is in its final stages, so it's worth looking around the site for any juicy bargains before they're cruelly taken from us. There are some good deals going, including Crypt of the Necrodancer for 60% off, and Sunless Sea, NEO Scavenger, and Divinity: Original Sin for half-price.