Ghost Recon Breakpoint is free to play this weekend

Ghost Recon Breakpoint was pretty bad when it launched last year: "Simply not worth the time," we said in our 40/100 review. Ubisoft has continued to stick with it, though, and just this week released the latest of many updates. Patch 2.1.0 adds much-needed AI teammates to the game. And with all that work behind it, Ubi would really appreciate it if everyone would give the game a second chance this weekend.

To take part in the free weekend, head over to the Epic Games Store or Uplay, log into your account, and get to downloading. The action has already begun, and will run until 1 pm PT/4 pm ET on July 20. If you are sufficiently impressed with the improvements and opt to purchase Breakpoint, any progress you earn during the free weekend will carry over.

Some of you may recall that Ubisoft recently released a free trial edition for Ghost Recon Breakpoint that you can play anytime, which might make the free weekend seem redundant. The trial version has a six-hour time limit, though, while the free weekend is wide open: You can play for as long as you can remain conscious.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint is also on sale right now, for 67 percent off on the Epic Games Store, or 75 percent off on Uplay, so this isn't a bad time to pick it up if you find yourself smitten. For more free things to play this weekend, keep your attention on our ongoing list of all the free games you can grab right now.