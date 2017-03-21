Get up to 80 percent off THQ Nordic games in Humble Store sale

Yesterday brought word of Square Enix's up-to-75-percent-off sale, and today brings with it news of Humble Store's THQ Nordic Week limited-time discount period.

Offering up to 80 percent off select games, the THQ Nordic Week sale casts its wallet-friendly net over some of the publisher's games (Nordic Games, you may recall, rebranded last year) such as the Red Faction Collection—which includes Red Faction, Red Faction 2, Red Faction Guerrilla, Red Faction Armageddon and Red Faction Armageddon's Path to War DLC—for £7.99/$11.99.

The Darksiders Franchise Pack comes with the Darksiders Warmastered Edition, the Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, and 13 slices of DLC for £8.99/$9.99; while the Arcania and Gothic Bundle—which houses Arcania: Fall of Setariff, Gothic 1, Gothic 2: Gold Edition, Gothic 3 and Gothic 3: Forsaken Gods Enhanced Edition—is going for £7.99/$9.99.

Humble's THQ Nordic Week sale can be viewed in full over this way, and, as always, I'd love for you to share your own bargains of choice in the comments below.