Get this budget Dell gaming laptop, with a 1660 Ti, for $699 (saving $300)

Gaming laptops can be expensive, but today you can grab this Dell G3 gaming laptop at Best Buy for just $699 ($300 off). If you're in the market for an affordable 1080p gaming laptop, the Dell G3 checks just about all the boxes. A GTX 1660Ti and an i5-9300H CPU provide ample gaming power, and 8GB of DDR4 memory and 512GB of SSD storage can transform this laptop into a competent workstation as well.

While gaming laptops aren't always known for being remarkably portable, the Dell G3 weighs less than a hefty bag of groceries at less than 6 Lbs and is about as slim as a college-ruled notebook at less than an inch thick. And with a robust battery life of around 6 hours, you aren't obligated to burden yourself with a charger everywhere you go. While the G3 doesn't have a vast array of ports, it certainly has more than enough to get the job done. Besides having inputs for SD cards and HDMI, the G3 also features three USB-A ports for peripherals and a single USB-C input for fast charging or data transfer.

Dell gaming laptop deal

As far as gaming prowess is concerned, the specs on this laptop aren't exactly monstrous, but that's the compromise you make when you need a laptop that doesn't weigh a metric ton or run on a pair of car batteries. However the G3 is still more than capable of handling mid to high-end gaming at 1080p, and while it's display won't let you push past 60 FPS, this just gives you the option to dial up your graphics settings a bit more without sacrificing frames.

If you're curious how this compares against it's peers, check out our list of the best gaming laptops available and if this model isn't quite what you're looking for, our collection of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals will have all best bargains in one place.