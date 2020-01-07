Get the SteelSeries Arctis 7 gaming headset for just $80 today

The SteelSeries Arctis 7 is one of our top choices for the best gaming headset, thanks to its excellent battery life and comfortable headband. Now you can get the Arctis 7 for just $79.99 from Amazon-owned Woot, a full $45 less than the current Amazon price.

Like most other high-end headsets, the Arctis 7 uses a 2.4GHz wireless connection (via a USB antenna) to ensure low-latency functionality at up to 12m/40ft of range. Other features include high-quality S1 speaker drivers, up to 24 hours of battery life, DTS virtual surround sound, and a Discord-certified microphone.

SteelSeries Arctis 7 Wireless Headset | $79.99 (save $45)

One of our favorite gaming headsets is $45 below the usual price over at Woot. Amazon Prime members get free shipping, and the sale ends in 12 days or whenever Woot sells out.

In our full review, we said "the Arctis 7 still represents the sweet spot between price and performance," but noted that the microphone isn't the best when compared to other high-end headsets. No tech product is perfect, though.