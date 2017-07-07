Get The Banner Saga for 75 percent off today

Bundle Stars is running a Versus Evil publisher sale today, containing plenty of RPGs and dungeon crawling. The main highlight here though is The Banner Saga, which has a healthy 75 percent discount.

There have been two Banner Saga games so far, and which it has a good deal of turn based strategy, it's the characters and the consequences of your choices along the way that'll keep you going. Chris' review of the first game back in 2014 said "there are deeper strategy games, but few where you'll feel quite so invested in the outcome."

The price after the big 75 percent off is the cheapest you'll find this game today. Everywhere else it's up at full price.

