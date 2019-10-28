Get some cheap scares in the GOG Halloween sale

If you're in the market for a spooky game to augment your Halloween, GOG's discounted more than 300 games for the season of scares. It's not just horror or horror-adjacent romps—there are sedate adventures, CCGs and the occasional action sandbox.

Blair Witch, Layers of Fear 2 and Call of Cthulhu have all shed their price, but unfortunately they're not very good, so instead we'll have to go further back in time for some quality scares.

Sanitarium should leave you feeling very uneasy and is easily one of the most unsettling adventure games I've muddled through. It's a surreal psychological thriller full of unusual characters and not so many scares, but it's still good Halloween fodder.

Unavowed has demons, haunted houses, grisly murders and—most terrifying of all—existential crises. It's perfect for Halloween. Wadjet Eye's supernatural point-and-click is also one of the best adventure games ever made, so you should probably pick it up.

If you're in the mood for something brief but memorable, Stories Untold is worth a look. It's a horror anthology where your only point of interaction is outdated machinery that reveals each of the four short stories.

Frankly, there are far too many great horror games to list. Amnesia, Sunless Skies, Alan Wake, Outlast, Metro 2033—you'll find something. Browse the list here.