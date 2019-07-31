Get one of our favorite NVMe SSDs, the 2TB Samsung 970 EVO, for $120 less than normal

Picked up a solid state drive yet? If not, you really should. As well as cutting back the boot and load times of regular systems and programs, as well as games, the best SSDs for gaming also make everything feel more responsive. NVMe alternatives are even better and, as luck would have it, the Samsung SSD 970 EVO 2TB model is currently on sale over at Amazon. It’s just had its price slashed to $479 (the lowest we’ve seen for a while). That’s a bargain on one of the best NVMe SSDs you can currently get your hands on, and it’s around $120 less than we’ve seen anywhere else.

Reluctant to drop that much cash on an SSD? Fair enough; the 1TB version is on offer for only $170 at Newegg. That’s excellent value for money and the cheapest price we’ve ever seen for that particular model.

Either way an SSD is a great addition to any rig, and one that can be neatly dropped in, whatever stage of build you're at.

As things stand, the Samsung 970 Evo is our overall favorite NVMe SSD. It nabbed the top spot on our buying guide thanks to an excellent performance, affordable price, and a sizeable capacity to boot. As we mentioned in our review , "Samsung's 970 Evo is one of the fastest NVMe SSDs, with reasonable prices... It's not a massive change relative to the 960 Evo, but it's clearly better". With options up to 2TB, it’s an even easier sell. Better still, Samsung’s a trusted brand that’s been at the top of the pile for a long time when it comes to SSDs. We wouldn’t advise hanging about for too long, though. There’s no telling how long this deal will last.