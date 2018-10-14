Get Kentucky Route Zero, War for the Overworld and four others for $10 in Humble Discovery Bundle

Kentucky Route Zero, one of the best indie games ever made, headlines this week's Humble Discovery Bundle: pay $10 and you can play it alongside five other games. You'll get the season pass edition, which means you'll get access to the fifth and final episode when it finally comes out.

The bundle also contains the Dungeon Keeper-inspired War for the Overworld and deep space survival game Osiris: New Dawn, which are worth a look.

Rounding out the bundle are physics-based building game Tricky Towers, tactical RPG Phantom Brave and co-op hack-and-slash RWBY: Grimm Eclipse.

The cheapest Kentucky: Route Zero has ever been is around $7.50, so if you see $2.50 worth of value in the other games, it's a good buy. Grab it here.

Humble is also selling three of the Tales JRPG series games—Tales of Symphonia, Tales of Zestiria and Tales of Berseria—for $23.99, which is an 80% discount.

And lastly, don't forget you can pick up the full first season of Hitman for $12 if you sign up to November's Humble Monthly Bundle.