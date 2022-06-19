Get isometric point-and-click Beautiful Desolation free for a limited time

Audio player loading…

South African studio The Brotherhood, responsible for the much-loved sci-fi horror adventure game Stasis, followed it with Beautiful Desolation in 2020. Another isometric point-and-click adventure, Beautiful Desolation has you explore a dystopian post-apocalyptic "tribal punk" landscape full of giant scorpions, rocket-blasting robots, and nanite swarms. You're on a personal mission, searching this world for your brother, but also making decisions that will shape the land in the future. It's got some gorgeous art, and a soundtrack composed by Mick Gordon.

As part of its current summer sale, GOG is giving away Beautiful Desolation (opens in new tab) for free. You've got until 6am PST on Monday June 20 to add it to your account.

GOG's summer sale runs until June 27. We've put together a selection of some of the best games currently discounted as the PC Gamer collection (opens in new tab). Every game on the list is one our reviewer scored 90% or higher. That means you can grab Shadow Tactics: Blade of the Shogun or XCOM 2 for 90% off, Supreme Commander Gold Edition or Bastion for 80% off, Civilization 4: The Complete Edition or Dragon Age: Origins – Ultimate Edition for 75% off, among others. (It's a shame Dragon Age 2 isn't available on GOG, because we'd probably have put that on the list too).