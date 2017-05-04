Get Inside and Dirt Rally for $12 in the Humble Monthly Bundle

Less than 24 hours remain in the latest Humble Monthly subscription offer, which this time around puts together the 2015 racing sim Dirt Rally and the creepy puzzle-adventure Inside for just $12—or less, if you commit to the three, six, or twelve-month subscription plans.

Games included in the Humble Monthly deals are yours to keep, even if you cancel your subscription, so at the very least you can look at this as scoring a couple of very good games at a very low price. The offer actually includes more games than just these, worth more than $100 in total, but the rest of the bundle won't be revealed until the offer has ended—tomorrow, in this case. On top of that, Humble Monthly subscribers get ten percent off all purchases in the Humble Store, and five percent of all money raised each month goes to charity.

The Dirty Insider Humble Monthly Bundle (that's what I've decided to call it) will be available until 1 pm ET on May 5—and yes, that's tomorrow, so you're interested you probably shouldn't dawdle. Check it out at humblebundle.com.