Popular

Get an MSI gaming laptop for less than $500 with this cheap Black Friday deal

By

Save $200 on this entry-level laptop at Newegg, after a mail-in rebate.

Get an MSI gaming laptop for less than $500 with this cheap Black Friday deal
(Image credit: MSI)

If you're looking for a cheap entry-level gaming laptop that still features decent performance at 1080p, Newegg is offering the MSI GF63 Thin for $599, with a $100 rebate card bringing the final price to just $499. While its GTX 1050 Ti is a few years old now, it's a great Black Friday PC gaming deal for a respectable gaming laptop. If you're on a student budget, or just looking to buy a younger family member a cheaper laptop for gaming, this is a great deal.

Aside from the GTX 1050 Ti, the laptop also offers a Core i5-9300H, 8GB memory and a 15.6" 1920x1080 IPS screen. As a nice extra, it's 1TB hard-drive is also paired with a 128GB NVMe SSD that should keep Windows and a handful of essential applications feeling fast and responsive.

MSI GF63 Thin Gaming Laptop w/ GTX 1050 Ti | $499 on Newegg (save $200 on list)
A solid laptop for 1080p gaming, with a couple of neat features to keep it running well. The base discount is $100, but it also comes with a $100 rebate card.View Deal

We last looked at the GTX 1050 Ti a couple of years ago, and found that, while it's an entry-level card, it's perfectly capable of running recent games at medium settings at 1080p. While it's going to struggle to run big-budget graphical powerhouses like Red Dead Redemption 2, it should be perfect for optimised titles like Fortnite, Overwatch, and other laptop-friendly PC games.

If you're looking for something a little beefier at a similarly budget price, there's also a Black Friday deal on an ASUS laptop with a GTX 1650 for just $580.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments