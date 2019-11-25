Get an MSI gaming laptop for less than $500 with this cheap Black Friday deal

If you're looking for a cheap entry-level gaming laptop that still features decent performance at 1080p, Newegg is offering the MSI GF63 Thin for $599, with a $100 rebate card bringing the final price to just $499. While its GTX 1050 Ti is a few years old now, it's a great Black Friday PC gaming deal for a respectable gaming laptop. If you're on a student budget, or just looking to buy a younger family member a cheaper laptop for gaming, this is a great deal.

Aside from the GTX 1050 Ti, the laptop also offers a Core i5-9300H, 8GB memory and a 15.6" 1920x1080 IPS screen. As a nice extra, it's 1TB hard-drive is also paired with a 128GB NVMe SSD that should keep Windows and a handful of essential applications feeling fast and responsive.

We last looked at the GTX 1050 Ti a couple of years ago, and found that, while it's an entry-level card, it's perfectly capable of running recent games at medium settings at 1080p. While it's going to struggle to run big-budget graphical powerhouses like Red Dead Redemption 2, it should be perfect for optimised titles like Fortnite, Overwatch, and other laptop-friendly PC games.

If you're looking for something a little beefier at a similarly budget price, there's also a Black Friday deal on an ASUS laptop with a GTX 1650 for just $580.