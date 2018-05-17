Get a Ryzen 5 2600 processor and 120GB solid state drive for $190

Several of AMD's retail partners have already marked down its second-generation Ryzen processors, including the Ryzen 5 2600, which is found at a few different places for $189.99. At Newegg, however, there is a combo deal that tosses in a Team Group 120GB SSD at no extra cost.

You're basically getting a free 120GB SSD with the purchase of an already discounted Ryzen 5 2600, though you have to purchase the specific combo package—you won't see the discount if you purchase to the two items individually.

The 120GB isn't expensive to begin with, but if you're looking to build a budget gaming PC, this is a good place to start. If nothing else, you could use pocket the SSD as a spare drive, or sell it and buy something bigger. Or use it as your primary drive and get a cheap HDD for your Steam library (some games are too big to squeeze on a 120GB SSD after installing Windows).

As for the CPU, the Ryzen 5 2600 is a 6-core/12-thread chip based on AMD's second-generation Ryzen (Zen+) architecture. It has a 3.4GHz base clock and 3.9GHz boost clock, and 16MB of L3 cache. For cooling, it comes with AMD's Wraith Stealth air cooler.

Go here to grab the combo.

