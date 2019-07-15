Get a Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop for 31% off

Razer makes some excellent PC products, including some of the best gaming mice and a few of our best gaming keyboards. It also makes a stylish line of gaming laptops, with the biggest complaint being the price tag (think Apple MacBook Pro pricing and you're not far off). For Amazon Prime Day—July 15 midnight to July 16 11:59pm—last year's Razer Blade 15 is priced to move at $1,100. That's a discount of 31 percent from the normal asking price of $1,599, and $400 lower than the typical asking price.

Razer Blade 15 | $1,099.99 on Amazon (save $400)

This is the lowest price we've seen on the Razer Blade 15, with a Core i7-8750H, GTX 1060 Max-Q, 16GB RAM, 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD, and an edge-to-edge 1080p IPS display. It's a great gaming laptop.View Deal

Its specs are good even though this is the previous generation Blade 15. You get a Core i7-8750H CPU, GTX 1060 Max-Q graphics, 16GB RAM, 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD, and a beautiful 1080p edge-to-edge IPS display. That might seem a bit high compared to other gaming laptops of similar specs, considering this is now last-generation technology, but there are still plenty of reasons to like the Razer Blade 15. You still get a 6-core/12-thread processor, and the energy efficient 1060 Max-Q is arguably a better fit that for a thin and light gaming laptop than a slightly faster but more power hungry RTX card. Plus, the build quality and design of the Razer Blade 15 and its CNC aluminum unibody chassis is top notch.

The biggest complaint is that the 128GB SSD as a primary drive is pretty pathetic these days. Don't worry, as 1TB M.2 SSDs will work in the Blade 15, and there are some great deals going on for just such a drive right now. Check out the WD Black SN750 1TB for just such an upgrade, currently 30 percent off (also for Prime Day).

