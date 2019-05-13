Get a Radeon RX Vega 56 with two free games for just $300

AMD's Radeon RX Vega 56 is a bit old at this point, but it's still competitive with modern Nvidia graphics cards in terms of value and performance. One model from PowerColor is now on sale for $299.99 on Newegg, and it comes with copies of The Division 2 Gold Edition and World War Z.

The RX Vega 56 has 8GB of HBM2 memory, a core clock of 1,177 MHz, a boost clock of 1,478 MHz, and 3,584 Steam Processors. For display output, you get two HDMI and two DisplayPort. We haven't personally tested this card, but user reviews are mostly positive, with the bulk of the complaints coming from its large physical size and notable power consumption.

The Vega 56 is an upper, mid-range card, roughly comparable to an Nvidia GTX 1070 or 1660 Ti. For reference, most 1660 Ti cards are around $280-330, and you can't really buy 1070 cards anymore. The Vega 56 has slightly more memory than the 1660 Ti (8GB vs 6GB), and the bundle of free games is better than the Fortnite package you get with Nvidia cards.

