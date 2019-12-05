Get a free Apex Legends skin inspired by Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Apex Legends' Pathfinder can now strut around the battle royale looking vaguely— very vaguely—like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order's wee droid, BD-1. It's free, and all you need to do to claim it is jump into the game.

The new Pathfinder skin changes his colour and pattern to match BD-1, who also happens to look a bit like a NES. It took me a moment to clock that there were any similarities at all, however, since my version of BD-1 hasn't looked like that since the first hour. He's currently offensively green after a long stay on Kashyyyk.

In celebration of the launch of #JediFallenOrder, we’re releasing the BD-1-inspired, “BP-1 Pathfinder skin.” To claim the skin, simply log in to Apex Legends from Dec 3 – Jan 14. Congratulations once again to the Jedi team here at Respawn! ❤ pic.twitter.com/Y075K3VjtFDecember 5, 2019

It's not quite as overt a crossover as Fortnite's Stormtrooper skin, but given that Respawn is responsible for both games, I wouldn't rule out more Star Wars-inspired stuff hitting Apex Legends in the future.

To grab the skin, simply log into the game by January 14.