Get a Dell XPS desktop with a Core i5-8400 and GeForce GTX 1050 Ti for $900

Dell recently upgraded its XPS Tower Special Edition desktop with Intel's newest 8th generation Core processor (Coffee Lake) family, and you can snag one at a discount using coupon code TENOFF.

That shaves 10 percent off the price, bringing the cost of entry down from $1,000 to $900. The discount also applies to upgrade options, so if you tweak any of the baseline configurations, you'll save 10 percent off the final tally.

Four are four baseline setups to choose from. The least expensive pairs a 6-core Core i5-8400 processor with a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card. It also has 8GB of DDR4-2666 memory (single module, single channel), a 256GB PCIe SSD + 1TB HDD for storage, onboard 802.11ac Wi-Fi, a DVD burner, and Windows 10 Home 64-bit.

You can upgrade several of the components, or step up to a higher-end baseline config. After applying the coupon code, the next model up runs $1,170 (down from $1,300) and bumps the processor up to a Core i5-8600K, GPU to a GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, and doubles the HDD storage.

There are two other baselines to select from—one that goes for $1,305 (down from $1,450) and the other for $1,485 (down from $1,650). The former includes a Core i7-8700 processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB PCIe SSD + 2TB HDD, and a GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, and the latter swaps out the CPU for an unlocked Core i7-8700K and graphics card for a GeForce GTX 1070.

These are decent systems. I had a chance to play with one, and the only complaint is that the cooling scheme gets loud under load. Otherwise, these are nice looking desktops that can handle gaming.

You can grab one of these desktops here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.