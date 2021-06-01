Get a Blue Snowball iCE microphone for just $34 right now ($21 off)

Blue, now owned by Logitech, produces some of the best (and most popular) desktop microphones around. The Snowball iCE has been sold for years as a budget condenser microphone with a portable design, and now you can get one for just $34.42 from Walmart. That's not the cheapest the microphone has ever been, but it's the first good sale in a long time, and it's $21 below the current price on Amazon.

The Snowball iCE is a condenser microphone, similar to Blue's popular Yeti mic. However, unlike that microphone, there's only one audio capture option: the cardioid pattern, which blocks most sound input except anything in front of the microphone. That makes the Snowball ideal for anything from audio calls to streaming on Twitch, and it connects to your PC with a single USB plug.

Blue Snowball iCE | $34.42 (save $21)

This is one of the best budget desktop microphones around, with detachable legs, a cardioid audio pickup pattern, and simple USB connectivity. It typically costs $49.99.View Deal

Blue also built the Snowball iCE to be portable, as the legs can be folded up, and the entire bottom section can be unscrewed. The Snowball can also be attached to most boom arms. Finally, it's certified by Skype and Discord for crystal-clear audio.