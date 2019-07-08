Get the Blue Snowball iCE microphone for just $27, an all-time low

(Image credit: Blue)

The Blue Yeti and Yeti Nano are some of our top picks for best microphone for streaming, thanks to their excellent audio quality and decent prices. The Snowball iCE is another popular model in Blue's lineup, since it still offers a decent quality, and you can usually find it for under $50. Now you can get the Snowball iCE for just $26.99, which appears to be an all-time low price on Amazon.

The Snowball iCE is a USB microphone, so you can connect it directly to any computer. No drivers are required. It uses a cardioid pick-up pattern, which means sounds coming from behind the microphone won't easily come through in recordings. The stand is also detachable.

The sale only applies to the black color from seller 'International Decors'. Two-day shipping from Amazon Prime isn't available, but shipping is still free. We might see better discounts on microphone among the Amazon Prime Day PC deals, but if you need something right now, this isn't a bad option at all.

