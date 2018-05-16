Get a 480GB solid state drive for $90

There aren't many reasons to use a mechanical hard drive as a primary storage device these days, not with all of the deals we have been seeing on solid state drives. The latest one is for a Silicon Power Slim S55 480GB SSD.

Newegg has the drive on sale for $97.99. If you use promo code EMCXPUEV2, the price drops to $89.99. That works out to less than 19 cents per gigabyte. Just as importantly, you're getting a good amount of storage for under a hundred bucks here, which makes ditching that HDD an easier proposition.

As with a GeForce GTX 1070 Ti deal we posted earlier, the promo code on this one is intended for Newegg's newsletter subscribers, and may not work otherwise. You can subscribe to the newsletter here.

This is a SATA 6Gbps drive that uses TLC NAND flash memory with SLC cache. According to Silicon Power, you're looking at the following performance levels:

Sequential read: 560MB/s in ATTO, 500MB/s in CrystalDiskMark

Sequential write: 500MB/s in ATTO, 450MB/s in CrystalDiskMark

There are faster SATA-based SSDs out there, but they also cost more. You can see the overall performance of the S55 in our Best SSDs guide. Plus, it's still much faster than an HDD.

You can grab this SSD here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.