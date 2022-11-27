Get 8 months of the best PC game streaming service for the price of 6

(opens in new tab) Nvidia GeForce Now | eGift Card or Physical Card | $20 gift card with each $50 gift card (opens in new tab)

GeForce Now is the best PC game streaming service around, giving you access to a huge percentage of your game library from practically any online device. This deal means you essentially get $20 credit for a premium subscription, which translates to either two months of Priority or 1 month of RTX 3080 membership.

Is it better to give than receive? Why not do both? With Nvidia's Black Friday/Cyber Monday GeForce Now deal you will get a free $20 gift card with every purchase of a $50 gift card. That means you can give someone the gift of GeForce Now for six months of Priority, or three months of RTX 3080 membership and get yourself either two or one month in return for yourself.

Now, ain't that swell? Of course you could always gift $20 and grab yourself the three months of virtual RTX 3080 gaming, or even keep the whole lot to yourself. Call it a gift to your inner gamer.

That's not a million miles away from Nvidia's October deal which saw you being able to grab six months of Priority membership for $30 (opens in new tab). If you look at this Cyber Monday price purely in terms of Priority membership, you're getting eight months for $50 if you keep both gift cards for yourself.

GeForce Now is my absolute favorite streaming service. The Priority tier will get you 1080p RTX-based gaming at 60Hz on practically any internet-connected device, with priority access to servers so you shouldn't have to queue (as you do with the free version).

The RTX 3080 tier, however, allows for higher levels of gaming fidelity, including ray tracing, exclusive RTX 3080 servers, and the ability to play at 4K HDR and up to 120Hz. Should your device be capable of such feats.

Which is one of the reasons that the Nvidia Shield set top tube is such a great little thing. Not only is it the best Android TV box you can buy, it's also designed to work with GeForce Now and smashes 4K HDR gaming. I like it so much I've got two of them, I've even gone so far as to call it 'the ultimate 4K HDR games console.' (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Nvidia Shield | 4K | HDR | Built-in Chromecast 4K Ultra | $149.99 $124.99 at Amazon (save $25) (opens in new tab)

This nifty little gadget packs a punch whether you're streaming games from your PC or GeForce Now, or watching Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. It's a beast, seriously. Plus, look at that rad remote.

There are caveats with GeForce Now, however, and those mostly come around the library. It's a PC-based service where Xbox Cloud Gaming is pure Xbox. That means instead of playing Xbox games on Xbox-based hardware, you're playing on a streamed PC using your Steam or Epic accounts. And that means you can start or continue cloud saves on GeForce Now and continue them on your gaming PC later. But that does mean it relies on you having a decent Steam or Epic games library already. If you own a game on one of those platforms there's a good chance you might find it GeForce Now.

But there's a chance you may not. Not all Steam or Epic games are represented, but enough are that it means you will not want for things to play.

UK Nvidia GeForce Now and Shield deal

(opens in new tab) Nvidia GeForce Now | eGift Card or Physical Card | £16.56 gift card with each £45 6-month gift card (opens in new tab)

GeForce Now is the best PC game streaming service around, giving you access to a huge percentage of your game library from practically any online device. This deal means you essentially get £16.56 credit for a premium subscription, which translates to either two months of Priority or 1 month of RTX 3080 membership.