The best Genshin Impact Wanderer build is about increasing his attack speed and Anemo damage, letting him hit hard and fast with his wind blades while he's hovering in the air. Scaramouche is the first Genshin character who can actually fly, or at least hover and zip around during his Windfavored state.

Levitating ain't easy, though, and keeping him midair will cost Kuugoryoku Points, and it'll consume even more to have him sprint midair or hover higher. Once you unlock his Gales of Reverie passive, Scaramouche gains a stacking chance to cause the Descent effect when he lands normal or charged attacks in his Windfavored state. This lets him sprint midair for no cost and fire off four wind arrows at enemies.

Although he isn't out yet, we already know his talents, constellations, and passives (Thanks Honey Hunter (opens in new tab)). With that in mind, here's my best theorycrafted Genshin Impact Scaramouche build, so you can prepare in advance. There's also a list of what ascension materials you'll need if you want to level the ex-Fatui Harbinger straight away.

The best Genshin Impact Wanderer build

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The Wanderer is an Anemo catalyst-wielder who can use his elemental skill to levitate. While in this Windfavored state, he fires windblades at enemies with his normal or charged attacks to cause reactions. His first passive, Jade-Claimed Flower, grants him buffs based on the elemental reactions he causes, boosting crit rate, attack, prolonging the state, or even granting energy recharge.

His second passive, Gales of Reverie, gives him a stacking chance to gain the Descent effect when he lands attacks, allowing him to sprint for free and fire off four wind arrows whose damage scales with his attack. With that in mind, it's important to build his Anemo damage, crits, attack, and elemental mastery if you want to make the most of those passives and use him as a DPS character.

Weapon: Tulaytullah's Remembrance, Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds, or The Widsith

Unsurprisingly, the new five-star catalyst for version 3.3 is the best weapon option for the Wanderer. Tulaytullah's Remembrance buffs crit damage, but also increases normal attack speed by 10%, and incrementally boosts normal attack damage by 4.8% per second for 14 seconds when you use an elemental skill. When a normal attack hits an opponent in this duration, you can gain a further 9.6% every 0.3 seconds. The max normal attack damage buff you can gain is 48%.

As you'd expect, this is perfect for the Wanderer's Windfavored state, letting you hit hard with his normal attack windblades. Increasing attack speed also improves your stacking chance to get the Descent effect, letting you accelerate and fire off four wind arrows while also not consuming any of the Kuugoryoku Points that keep the state active.

Another five-star alternative is Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds. This catalyst buffs crit rate, but also increases movement speed by 10% so the Wanderer can be more agile mid-air. Similar to the previous weapon, you'll receive an 8% elemental damage bonus every four seconds you're in combat, stacking to a max of 32%.

Lastly, if you're looking for a no-spend friendly alternative, the four-star Widsith is pretty decent. This weapon boosts crit damage and grants the character a random theme song for ten seconds when they enter the field. Recitative increases attack by 60%, Aria buffs elemental damage by 48%, while Interlude boosts elemental mastery by 240. No matter which one you get, all of these are pretty good buffs for the Wanderer, making it a decent four-star weapon choice.

Artifact: (4) Desert Pavilion Chronicle

The new Desert Pavillion Chronicle artifact set looks pretty good for the Wanderer. Two pieces increase Anemo damage by 15%, which will affect all of his attacks as a catalyst-user, while four-pieces buffs normal attack speed by 10% and normal, charged, and plunging attack damage by 40% for 15 seconds when a charged attack hits opponents. While the Wanderer can't perform plunging attacks when Windfavored, this will help boost both his Kuugo: Fushoudan and Kuugo: Toufukai normal and charged attacks.

For stats, you'll want to prioritise crit rate, crit damage, attack, and elemental mastery. It's worth taking into account your party composition, too, since once the Wanderer unlocks his Jade-Claimed Flower passive he can gain a variety of stat boosts by causing different reactions in his Windfavored state. Hydro increases Kuugoryoku Point cap and so the duration of Windfavored, Pyro increases attack by 30%, Cryo boost crit rate by 20%, and Electro restores energy when landing normal or charged attacks.

If you have a Cryo or Electro character in your party, you might not need to build crit rate or energy recharge as high. Generally, crits, attack, and elemental mastery are all important, strengthening the wind arrows that the Wanderer's Gales of Reverie passive provides, and buffing the power of reactions, which is always good for an Anemo character. You'll also want an Anemo damage bonus artifact if you can get one.

Genshin Impact Wanderer banner

You can wish for the Wanderer when his banner arrives on December 7 when version 3.3 begins. 'From Ashes Reborn' will feature alongside Arataki Itto (opens in new tab)'s 'Oni's Royale' banner, and both will have Yanfei and Gorou as featured four-stars, as well as the other new character, Faruzan.

Genshin Impact Wanderer ascension materials

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Character

Here's what you'll need in order to ascend the Wanderer to max level:

Vayuda Turquoise (one sliver, nine fragments, nine chunks, six gemstones)

46 Perpetual Caliber

168 Rukkhashava Mushrooms (opens in new tab)

Handguards (18 old, 30 kageuchi, 36 famed)

420,000 Mora

You can get Vayuda Turquoise from bosses like the Anemo Hypostasis, Maguu Kenki, the Algorithm boss in Sumeru, and the Stormterror or Shouki no Kami weekly bosses. Sadly, you're also going to need Perpetual Caliber, which comes from the Aeonblight Drake boss, so you'll need to do two farms. The alternative is converting the gems from that boss in Anemo ones with Dust of Azoth, but it would cost quite a bit.

In terms of world materials, Rukkhashava Mushrooms can be found all across Sumeru, particularly in the Mawtiyima Forest. Handguards, on the other hand, come from defeating the Nobushi enemies that you can find hanging out in Inazuma.

Talent

To ascend one of the Wanderer's talents you'll need:

Praxis scrolls (three teachings, 21 guides, 38 philosophies)

Handguards (six old, 22 kageuchi, 31 famed)

Six Daka's Bell

One Crown of Insight

1,653,000 mora

Praxis scrolls come from the Steeple of Ignorance on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. As mentioned, you can get handguards from the Nobushi enemies that you find in Inazuma. Daka's Bell is a potential reward from the Shouki no Kami weekly boss, but you can also craft it from any of the other materials as long as you have some Dream Solvent handy.

Lastly, the Crown of Insight is a rare material that comes from select seasonal events, but you can also get a limited number by upgrading the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine, the Lumenstone Adjuvant gadget in the Chasm, the Sacred Sakura in Inazuma, or the Tree of Dreams in Sumeru. If you need extra mora, then I suggest farming Blossoms of Wealth with Condensed Resin, which you can get the recipe for by leveling your reputation in Liyue.