Gears of War: Ultimate Edition PC requirements have leaked

Can your PC run a remake of a ten-year-old game? It depends whether you want to run it at 4K or not, which is an option the forthcoming Gears of War: Ultimate Edition will offer. The specs below reportedly leaked on the Windows 10 store earlier today, and Windows Central were quick enough to capture the details before Microsoft pulled them down again. So without further ado, here's what you'll need:

Recommended for 1920X1080P

OS: 64 bit Windows 10 - version 1511

Processor: Intel Core i5 @3.5GHz+ or AMD FX 8-core

Memory: 16 GB RAM (4 GB VRAM)

Graphics: GeForce GTX 970 or Radeon R9 290X

Hard Drive: 60 GB available space

DirectX 12

Recommended for 4K

OS: 64 bit Windows 10 - version 1511

Processor: Intel Core i7 @ 4Ghz or AMD FX 8-core

Memory: 16 GB RAM (6+ GB VRAM)

Graphics: Geforce GTX 980 Ti or Radeon R9 390X

Hard Drive: SSD + 60 GB available space

DirectX 12

Minimum Requirements

OS: 64 bit Windows 10 – version 1511

Processor: Intel Core i5 @ 2.7Ghz or AMD FX 6-core

Memory: 8 GB RAM (2 GB VRAM)

Graphics: Geforce GTX 650 Ti or Radeon R7 260x

Hard Drive: 60 GB available space

DirectX 12

Of course, since Microsoft was quick to pull that info down, it might change between now and whenever the company sees fit to put it back up.

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition released for Xbox One last year, and is expected to release for PC in March. In addition to 4K support it'll boast an uncapped framerate. It's not the only Xbox game coming to PC: Killer Instinct is on the way next month, and Quantum Break is coming on April 15 – though it will be a Windows Store exclusive (read: it won't be on Steam).