Valve's DRM was inspired by an exec's nephew, who 'used a $500 check I'd sent him for school expenses and bought himself a CD-ROM replicator… he sent me a lovely thank you note'

News
By Contributions from published

"I knew he wasn't a bad kid, but there'd been this generational shift."

Valve logo with a man with a steam valve for an eye.
(Image credit: Valve)

One of this year's most interesting GDC talks was delivered by Monica Harrington, a founding member of Valve and the company's first chief marketing officer, who went over her history with the company that brought us Half-Life and Steam.

There's so much in Harrington's career and memories to pick out, but a notable anecdote which PC Gamer was also able to follow-up on involves when, in the company's earliest years, Harrington gave her nephew some money: and then found out what he'd done with it.

"At the time consumer-level piracy was just becoming a real issue," said Harrington during her talk. "My own nephew had just used a $500 check I'd sent him for school expenses and bought himself a CD-ROM replicator, so he sent me a lovely thank you note essentially saying how happy he was to copy and share games with his friends.

"I knew he wasn't a bad kid, but there'd been this generational shift, plus the new replicator technology. All of that put our entire business model at risk."

Harrington was more on the business and marketing side at Valve and at the time most PC titles, including Half-Life, were distributed as CD-ROMs. Consoles like PlayStation had their own proprietary spins on the format that incorporated copy protection, but PC had no equivalent.

"Because of gamers like my nephew, we implemented an authentication scheme," said Harrington. "Customers had to validate and register their copy with Valve directly. Soon gamers were flooding message boards, and they were saying, 'The game doesn't work.'

"And Mike [Harrington, Valve co-founder] stressed out and calls everyone he can find who's complained. It turns out none of them had actually bought the game. So it turned out the authentication system was working really well."

Photo of Gabe Newell and Valve from Half-Life 25th Annversary Edition Update

A photo of the Valve team from around the time of Half-Life. (Image credit: Valve)

Speaking to PC Gamer's Ted Litchfield after her talk, Harrington adds "it's funny because Mike and I remember it differently. Certainly in my mind, once I realized that [about my nephew], I was like we need an authentication system.

"So that's how I remember it: Mike thinks that we were going to do it anyway. But I was certainly talking to everybody about it and extremely worked up about it," laughs Harrington. "Your initial reaction was, you know, saying to my nephew 'what are you thinking?' But what I realized is, honestly, he saw nothing wrong with it.

"He was 19 years old. He wasn't thinking about things like companies, business models or anything like that. He wasn't thinking about intellectual property. He later apologized profoundly, and I said, 'Oh my God, you have no idea how valuable that was.'"

Harrington's nephew had arguably already paid his penance and, while allowing that two people have different recollections of exactly why Valve prioritised DRM in the early days, can be seen as one of the first dominos falling in the creation of how most people now play PC games (through Steam, with Valve's DRM).

"That is how I remember it! And that's how I thought about it for 25 years," ends Harrington. "And then after I told the story, Mike commented specifically about the authentication scheme, and I just realized well, certainly that's how I thought about it. Oftentimes there are these multiple things going on… kind of in a zeitgeist."

There's much more to come from Harrington's talk and interview on PC Gamer. An early highlight though is her recollection of getting the company out of a bad deal with Sierra, which involved Valve threatening to walk away from the gaming business entirely if it couldn't regain the rights to Half-Life. "It wasn't an idle threat," says Harrington. "We weren't going to take on all of the risk to make other people rich."

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

TOPICS
Rich Stanton
Rich Stanton
Senior Editor

Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as "[a] must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Gabe Newell in a Valve promotional video, on a yacht.
Valve CMO threatened the company would walk away from games if it didn't own the rights to Half-Life—'It wasn't an idle threat—we weren't going to take on all of the risk to make other people rich'
Geralt thumbs up
2024 was the year gamers really started pushing back on the erosion of game ownership
Gabe Newell in a Valve promotional video, on a yacht.
Amazon thought it could compete with Steam because it was so much larger than Valve, but Prime Gaming's former VP admits that 'gamers already had the solution to their problems'
Gabe Newell
Gabe Newell is hooked on Stalker 2 and once he's got the fourth ending (!) will 'figure out what I'm going to play next'
live action Jimbo the Jester from Balatro holding a playing card and addressing the camera
Balatro's first demo could be edited with Notepad to unlock the whole game—the solution? 'Bury it as soon as possible' with a 'newer, shinier version'
Gabe Newell in a Valve promotional video, on a yacht.
We learned just how small Valve really is this year, but also how good it is at raking in the cash: It's making more money per employee than Apple
Latest in Gaming Industry
Gabe Newell
Gabe Newell is hooked on Stalker 2 and once he's got the fourth ending (!) will 'figure out what I'm going to play next'
Valve logo with a man with a steam valve for an eye.
Valve's DRM was inspired by an exec's nephew, who 'used a $500 check I'd sent him for school expenses and bought himself a CD-ROM replicator… he sent me a lovely thank you note'
Max, from Life is Strange: Double Exposure, looks ponderingly off into the distance.
'We all got laid off', says former Deck Nine narrative designer, after no-one was around to pick up Life is Strange: Double Exposure's GDC Awards win
An edited Microsoft/Steam logo, illustrating the potential future integration Microsoft has for an Xbox app.
Microsoft crawls back to Steam ahead of schedule by leaking a screenshot of an app where you can launch Steam games through Xbox
The &quot;mind blown&quot; meme from Tim &amp; Eric.
Friendship ended with human race: Boffins declare the 'meme Turing test' has been passed, and AI is now making funnier captions on average than you useless lumps
Gabe Newell in a Valve promotional video, on a yacht.
Valve CMO threatened the company would walk away from games if it didn't own the rights to Half-Life—'It wasn't an idle threat—we weren't going to take on all of the risk to make other people rich'
Latest in News
Gabe Newell
Gabe Newell is hooked on Stalker 2 and once he's got the fourth ending (!) will 'figure out what I'm going to play next'
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth money farm - Super Crazy Delivery
Like a Dragon series director sums up why sidequests are essential to a great RPG with a single metaphor: 'a good main dish alone will not earn you a Michelin star'
Valve logo with a man with a steam valve for an eye.
Valve's DRM was inspired by an exec's nephew, who 'used a $500 check I'd sent him for school expenses and bought himself a CD-ROM replicator… he sent me a lovely thank you note'
Image of a sweetroll with a candle in it
Bethesda marks Oblivion's 19th with a sweetroll, a candle, and absolutely no happy birthday gift for fans eager for the still-unannounced remaster
One of Repo&#039;s player characters, resembling a yellow pedal bin with googly eyes, encounters a skeletal, open mouthed face with glowing yellow eyes.
REPO dev says it wasn’t actually inspired by Lethal Company, and started as a singleplayer cleaning game: ‘It was nice, but far from what REPO is now’
Destiny 2: Season of Plunder promo image.
'We made one big mistake': Destiny 2 developer reveals how a small team dedicated to player retention led to a 20 hour server outage and character rollback
More about gaming industry
Max, from Life is Strange: Double Exposure, looks ponderingly off into the distance.

'We all got laid off', says former Deck Nine narrative designer, after no-one was around to pick up Life is Strange: Double Exposure's GDC Awards win
An edited Microsoft/Steam logo, illustrating the potential future integration Microsoft has for an Xbox app.

Microsoft crawls back to Steam ahead of schedule by leaking a screenshot of an app where you can launch Steam games through Xbox
Gabe Newell

Gabe Newell is hooked on Stalker 2 and once he's got the fourth ending (!) will 'figure out what I'm going to play next'
See more latest
Most Popular
Gabe Newell
Gabe Newell is hooked on Stalker 2 and once he's got the fourth ending (!) will 'figure out what I'm going to play next'
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth money farm - Super Crazy Delivery
Like a Dragon series director sums up why sidequests are essential to a great RPG with a single metaphor: 'a good main dish alone will not earn you a Michelin star'
Image of a sweetroll with a candle in it
Bethesda marks Oblivion's 19th with a sweetroll, a candle, and absolutely no happy birthday gift for fans eager for the still-unannounced remaster
helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 composer recalls stomping around his apartment and channeling 'Super Patriotism' to capture Arrowhead's satirical vision in music: 'The satire works because the music believes it's a pure patriotic love without irony or criticism'
One of Repo&#039;s player characters, resembling a yellow pedal bin with googly eyes, encounters a skeletal, open mouthed face with glowing yellow eyes.
REPO dev says it wasn’t actually inspired by Lethal Company, and started as a singleplayer cleaning game: ‘It was nice, but far from what REPO is now’
Destiny 2: Season of Plunder promo image.
'We made one big mistake': Destiny 2 developer reveals how a small team dedicated to player retention led to a 20 hour server outage and character rollback
Two people talking in the street
Inzoi's 'Smart Zoi' AI system sounds great on paper but seeing it in a live demo didn't exactly wow me
The Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Dhahab Edition, a gold-plated graphics card on a sand dune background
A Jensen Huang-signed version of this golden Asus RTX 5090 will be auctioned off to support relief efforts for the California wildfires
Nvidia headquarters
Nvidia CEO sets sights on making 'several hundred billion' dollars worth of electronics in the USA over the next four years, increasing the chance of your next GPU being made in America
Max, from Life is Strange: Double Exposure, looks ponderingly off into the distance.
'We all got laid off', says former Deck Nine narrative designer, after no-one was around to pick up Life is Strange: Double Exposure's GDC Awards win