Tomorrow is the last day of voting for the 42nd Golden Joystick Awards Ultimate Game of the Year and Best Game Adaptation

The 42nd Golden Joystick Awards are almost upon us, with winners being announced during the live broadcast on Thursday, November 21, at 4pm GMT / 11am EST. But there's still time for you to get your votes in for some of the biggest categories.

Voting for categories like PC Game of the Year and Console Game of the Year opened on October 4 and closed on November 4, but you can still have your say on who walks away with the Ultimate Game of the Year and Best Game Adaptation awards. You've got until tomorrow (Friday, November 8) at 3 pm PST/ 6 pm EST/ 11 pm GMT to cast your vote, and you can do so here.

The nominations for the Ultimate Game of the Year are Animal Well, Astro Bot, Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Helldivers 2, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Satisfactory, Silent Hill 2, and Tekken 8. With such a strong roster of games, it'll likely be a close race between a few nominations.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Metaphor: ReFantazio, and Dragon Age: The Veilguard are late additions to the list, just coming out within the last few weeks. And while these games also have a lot going for them, it's probably unlikely that many players would have been able to get a good chunk of the way through each of them.

Nominations for the Best Game Adaptation are Borderlands, Fallout, Halo Season 2, Knuckles, Like a Dragon: Yakuza, and Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. The race for Best Game Adaptation probably won't be as close as the Ultimate Game of the Year, as there just haven't been many outstanding videogame adaptations over the last year.

My personal favourite on this list has to be the Fallout TV show. I didn't have very high expectations for this when the first trailer came out, but I was happily surprised when I finally sat down to watch it all. It was funny, gory, and had some great sidequests full of the kind of people you'd expect to run into while exploring the Wasteland.

But the choice is yours. If you haven't voted for these categories yet, then you have until tomorrow to decide which one of these games and videogame adaptations you think deserves to be celebrated above all others this year. You'll be able to tune into the Award show on November 21 via livestream.