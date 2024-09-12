PC Gamer magazine's new issue, featuring a special collectible lenticular cover, is on sale now: Planet Coaster 2

This month PC Gamer delivers world-exclusive access to Planet Coaster 2, the incredible new theme and water park simulator from Frontier Developments. PC gaming and theme park sims have gone hand-in-hand since Peter Molyneux and Bullfrog Productions made the legendary Theme Park back in 1994, and now 30 years later Frontier Developments is taking the genre to a wondrous new level of creativity and realism, allowing gamers to not only create and manage their own theme parks, but now their own water parks, too.

For our authoritative cover feature, PC Gamer travels to Cambridge, England, to visit Frontier, play Planet Coaster 2 for many hours, and then interview its lead developer, Rich Newbold, to give our readers the complete inside scoop. Here's a hint, though... this game is going to make a big splash! And to celebrate that fact, this month's PC Gamer magazine comes with a special collectible lenticular cover, which magically transforms from one image to another depending on the angle which you view it from. Check out a sneak peak below.

In addition, this issue of PC Gamer magazine also boasts two other incredible features. The first sees PC Gamer travel to Beynac-et-Cazenac, France, to attend the 10th-anniversary celebration of popular fantasy MMO, Black Desert Online, and discover a passionate game community that's really making it a special place to play. And then, secondly, on the one-year anniversary of the release of the fantasy RPG of the decade, Baldur's Gate III, PC Gamer travels to Barcelona, Spain, to talk to Larian Studios founder Swen Vincke about the game's incredible impact and what's next for the legendary game maker.

This issue is absolutely loaded with quality previews, too, including going hands-on with the latest installment of the long-running turn-based strategy series from Sid Meier, Civilization VII, as well as detailed first looks at stylish new RPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, The Plucky Squire, and Spectre Divide. Meanwhile, in terms of reviews, the PC Gamer team delivers authoritative verdicts on epic new action RPG, Black Myth: Wukong as well as Earth Defense Force 6, Tactical Breach Wizards, SteamWorld Heist 2, World of Goo 2, Cygni: All Guns Blazing, Thank Goodness You're Here!, among other games.

All that plus a group test on the best new wireless routers that you can buy today, a reinstall of mythological action-RPG Hades, the continuation of our hijinx-filled gaming diary following Fallout 4's luckiest guy, a detailed look at an incredible new custom Quake level called The Immortal Lock, a feature on the joy of switching between original and remastered graphics in games, a comprehensive guide to ruling like a god in Total War: Pharaoh Dynasties, a special report on Black Myth: Wukong's four-year Journey to the West, the latest dispatch from The Spy, a new case to be cracked for the PCG Investigator, Dick Ray-Tracing, and much more too. Enjoy the issue!

Issue 401 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from the App Store and Zinio. You can also order directly from Magazines Direct or purchase a subscription to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries, and get incredibly stylish subscriber-only covers.

Enjoy the issue!