Gamestop conference leak may have confirmed that Crypto is coming to Apex Legends

There's been a lot of speculation about whether the next character coming to Apex Legends will be the mysterious hacker named Crypto—the man purportedly responsible for the smashed-up state of things in Apex's latest season. Based on a leak out of a Gamestop leadership conference in Nashville, Tennessee, it looks like the rumors might be true.

The image, posted to Reddit and spotted by Polygon, features a shorter, less mussy 'do than what we've seen in a previous image, but the coat and basic facial features are essentially the same. It's him.

(Image credit: Teves3D (Reddit))

An image of a new "Charge Rifle" weapon was also shared at the conference. There's nothing on how it will behave in Apex, but in the Apex predecessor Titanfall it's a slow-charging, heavy-hitting anti-Titan gun that can turn pilots into paste with a single shot. If it brings anywhere near that punch to Apex Legends, it may be restricted to Supply Drops, like the L-Star, Mastiff, and Kraber.

(Image credit: Teves3D (Reddit))

And a Frankenstein-style skin for Gibraltar suggests that some kind of Halloween event could be on the way.

(Image credit: Teves3D (Reddit))

Given how much has been already been dug up about Crypto, it's a good bet that this is legit—and if Respawn is showing him off in a way that nobody could reasonable expect wouldn't leak, I'd expect that we'll be hearing more about him very soon. I've reached out to EA to inquire about the image, and will update if I receive a reply.