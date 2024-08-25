This $10 bundle is incredible value on 7 modern detective games

A new bundle over on Humble Bundle has me gobmsacked for the sheer value on display for a minimum of $10: The Humble Detectives Bundle is a cornucopia of delightful games about detectives and mysteries and killers from the last few years.

The bundle's made up of film-world-focused mystery Immortality, serial killer thriller Killer Frequency, a fantastical world of dark secrets in Paradise Killer, cosmic horror in Call of Cthulhu, a double-dose of pixel jokes in The Darkside Detective and its sequel A Fumble in the Dark, and a whodunnit where you did it in Overboard.

$10 is pretty convincing as a price for many of those, frankly.

Immortality earned a rare 95% review from PC Gamer when it released back in 2022, with reviewer Kaile Hultner calling the collage of found footage that makes up the mystery of actress Marissa Marcel "Sam Barlow's best, most thought-provoking game yet, and a barnstorming debut for Half Mermaid."

The quite-different Paradise Killer earned a 91% review for its neon-drenched and perfect world where things are going really quite wrong. Reviewer Funké Joseph said it was "a new standard for the detective genre" that was sporting "some vaporwave bangers."

The Darkside Detective, on the other hand, was called out by writer Samuel Roberts as a pleasantly funny game aware of its pop culture leanings. He said it was "winningly wry" and "warmly funny and offbeat, like a detective sitcom that isn't rubbish."

There's also the "reverse murder mystery" of Overboard! here, by notable studio Inkle. This one, which writer Andy Kelly called a "deliciously evil twist" on the detective genre, has you help protagonist Veronica get away with the murder of her husband.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can find the Humble Detectives Bundle over on humblebundle.