'That's my ass again': A Marvel Rivals body model realises she's the inspiration behind the new hero Sue Storm after recognising her butt in the teaser trailer

The Fantastic Four Join Marvel Rivals! - YouTube Watch On

NetEase recently released a new trailer teasing the addition of the Fantastic Four for Marvel Rivals Season 1. In this, we got to see what Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Ben Grimm, and Johnny Storm look like, as well as some of their abilities and powers in-game. But while we were just looking at the new hero designs, one person saw something else: themselves.

"Got off the phone with the team & they’ve let me know my dimensions were recycled for a certain invisible lady," streamer and body model Alanya Alisha says. "So incredibly thankful to be able to say THATS MY ASS again. Never thought this would happen, but I think I’m making a pretty good name for myself in the gaming industry."

It turns out that after seeing Sue Storm in the teaser trailer, Alisha phoned the devs to confirm whether she was used as the Invisible Woman's body model. While the models were apparently told not to go public with their work, now the cat's out of the bag. Alisha is able to share that she's not only the body model for the Invisible Woman but also for Psylocke. "Yes! That is my ass," Alisha says. "They had to take my dimensions for Psylocke's in-game model… it was a whole process."

Players have been paying particular attention to Sue Storm since the Fantastic Four's announcement for all the reasons that you can probably imagine. This also wasn't helped by the reveal of her Malice skin which has left players a bit too excited for Season 1, if you ask me.

Other than her looks, Sue Storms seems like she'll be a terrific asset to Marvel Rivals as a strategist. Her ability kit, like most other strategists, balances healing with self-preservation well enough that she should be able to hold her own against flanking duelists, which I can imagine is at the top of any player's wishlist.

Like Mantis or Luna Snow, her primary fire can heal allies and damage enemies, but unlike any other strategist, she can also dish out shields to allies, which also provide healing. But her other abilities are more complex than this. She can also fire out a field of gravity which drags everyone into the centre of it, as well as being able to push or pull heroes away or towards her.

This kind of power is indispensable. Now I can pull vanguards or duelists towards me to help when I'm getting jumped in the backline by an annoying Iron Fist. But if I want to go on the offensive then I can turn invisible and use this same ability to push enemy players off the map. That will almost definitely just work to make the enemy team angrier and more hellbent on killing me, but I'll take that risk.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While that does sound like great fun, I think Sue Storm's greatest ability is her ultimate. Storm can surround a small radius with a force field which not only protects allies from outside damage but also makes her teammates that are inside the radius invisible. I'll almost definitely have a ton of fun with this power, but I can only imagine the sheer terror when an enemy Sue Storm uses her ultimate to disappear an entire team, and I'm left fighting players that I can't even see.

I can't wait to see how players decide to utilise Sue Storm in Season 1 of Marvel Rivals. Like Reed Richards, it seems like she can be played offensively or defensively, depending on player preference. But I bet the playerbase will be able to figure out some game-breaking tricks of the trade which'll be tough to fight against but fun to employ.