The Sims 4 is finally ending my Create-A-Sim suffering with this new time-saving menu option

Create-A-Sim enjoyers, your suffering is finally at an end. The Sims 4's next base game update is adding an "apply all" button for your Sim's makeup, accessories, and hairstyles. That new option, along with other quality of life improvements, will be coming next week alongside The Sims 4 Lovestruck expansion .

Up until now, choosing accessories and makeup for a Sim's various outfits has been a waste of time nightmare. If you want your Sim to wear the same style of glasses for all of their outfits—or heaven forbid six out of eight outfits because they should take them off to sleep and swim—you'd have to click on each outfit, navigate into head accessories, scroll down possibly a lot, and make sure you're actually choosing the right pair. I've more than once had one single outfit on a Sim in which they're wearing a different pair of glasses.

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Now repeat that process for every single other face customization: hair, glasses, earrings, eyeshadow, eyeliner, lipstick, blush, etc. Now do it for eight total outfits. I don't spend a ton of time in Create-A-Sim and this is definitely one of the reasons. It's just such a dang hassle to compile everything. This change will save me literally minutes. But those minutes felt like hours.

Maxis showed off the magical new "apply all" button during its developer livestream today. You can also get more granular, as they demonstrated, by using tick boxes to select which of your outfits you want an item applied to. So at last I can feel confident choosing a very specific eyeshadow color without having to go dig it out and apply it to five different outfits.

The studio only demonstrated it with eyelashes—also a new base game makeup category coming in the update—but said that it also works on glasses "or other elements like tops or shoes." I'm taking that to mean that this will work for just about any outfit piece like socks, rings, and every other thing I hate having to arduously apply eight different times.

The hour-long livestream was focused on lots of other features coming in the expansion and some updates coming to the base game. Some other notable free for all players updates are curved pools, the romantic boundaries system, gender-neutral wording for relationships like "spouse," and more.

Maxis hasn't said what day the base game update is happening on, but it will likely fall a day or two before the Lovestruck launch on Thursday, July 25.