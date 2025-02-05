Psychologist says 'there's a real sense of effort' to The Sims 4's emotional realism, from Maslow's Hierarchy to personal pep talks
Psychologist Dr. Audrey Tang took a look at how The Sims 4 mimics real world emotions and came away impressed.
The Sims series turned 25 this week and to mark the occasion we've asked a psychologist to take a reality check on The Sims 4. The series is meant to simulate life, sure, but certain things are always going to be exaggerated for comedic effect. You can't really die from laughter, right? Well, probably not.
Charted psychologist and author Dr. Audrey Tang sat down to take a look at how sims behave: their basic needs, personality traits, the power of moodlets, and more. She was able to give some reassurances on one of The Sims' weirder deaths—extreme emotion could possibly exacerbate a heart condition or give you shortness of breath but dying of it? Probably not. Laughter is good for you, physically and psychologically!
While death by joy doesn't get a pass for realism, Dr. Tang gives props to The Sims for other psychological principles it incorporates. Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs, while not really scientifically proven, is a handy framework for looking at human motivation and prioritizing basic physiological needs over social and self-actualizing goals. Dr. Tang says it is actually quite neat that The Sims 4 mirrors that prioritization—by not allowing a sim to do fun tasks like practicing music while they're dead tired.
Dr. Tang also says that giving yourself a pep talk in the mirror to increase your self-confidence really does have some research to back up how it by primes your brain to see the positives throughout your day. Meanwhile short term comforts like good food can offset big emotions like grieving the loss of a loved one, but the process of mourning lasts a lot longer than the meal does in real life. That's an interesting one that The Sims 4 has built on itself recently with the Life & Death expansion pack and its grieving styles.
In all, Dr. Tang gives The Sims 4 a passing grade in her reality check. The game isn't meant to rigorously simulate true human behavior, sure, but she says "there's a real sense of effort that was put in there to make it as realistic as possible."
Sims 4 cheats: Life hacks
Sims 3 cheats: Classic hacks
Sims 4 mods: Play your way
Sims 4 CC: Custom content
Project Rene: What we know
Games like The Sims: More to life
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Lauren has been writing for PC Gamer since she went hunting for the cryptid Dark Souls fashion police in 2017. She accepted her role as Associate Editor in 2021, now serving as self-appointed chief cozy games and farmlife sim enjoyer. Her career originally began in game development and she remains fascinated by how games tick in the modding and speedrunning scenes. She likes long fantasy books, longer RPGs, can't stop playing co-op survival crafting games, and has spent a number of hours she refuses to count building houses in The Sims games for over 20 years.
After The Sims 1 + 2 rereleases stumbled out to mixed reviews, EA issues a patch that boldly declares they 'should now launch in most situations'
Will Wright says the original Sims AI was actually too good: 'Almost anything the player did was worse than the Sims running on autopilot'