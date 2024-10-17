The 5 most popular Steam Next Fest demos are all multiplayer because the people thirst for PvP

'Tis the season to gorge ourselves on a bunch of demos for upcoming games in the Steam Next Fest and then wait extremely patiently for them to actually launch after Next Fest ends. Steam's twice-yearly demo extravaganza event is well underway this week so I've sneaked a peek at what's popular. It's mostly multiplayer games, which should not surprise me.

The top 5 Steam Next fest demos this week are:

That's the official tally based on Steam's Next Fest charts of daily active players today. Steam.db produces approximately the same list based on peak concurrent player count . In that version, the co-op platformer Popucom knocks Gladio Mori out of the top 5.

Harvey Randall has played Supervive and says it's got the faster matches of a battle royale and a somewhat steep learning curve. "Supervive's combat takes your usual MOBA team fights and makes them pure skillshot flex-offs," he says.

A few PC Gamer members have checked out Delta Force. Morgan Park played it the last time it ran an open beta and liked its Battlefield-like conquest mode, but thought the guns sound plastic-y and it couldn't quite match the scale or polish of Battlefield 2042. A no-brainer to try out before the beta ends.

It's pretty expected lately for multiplayer games to take top popularity spots during Next Fest. The best co-op games aren't always cheap and every group of gaming friends is constantly on the hunt for the next popular one. It's hard to turn down trying things for free.

I will say this is slightly more multiplayer dominance even than usual. The Next Fest in June had a bit more variation with Tiny Glade breaking into the top 5. Though naturally another free-to-play multiplayer shooter (Once Human) took top spot then too.

If you want something a little less obvious to install, Robin Valentine gave Ballionaire a try which is apparently a bizarre roguelike mashup of Balatro and Pachinko. Harvey Randall also put some time in on Windblown, a new roguelike from the Dead Cells developer. I guess we're still into roguelikes around here after all.