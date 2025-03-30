Vampire survival RPG V Rising gets a big update next month, bringing a new biome, multiplayer duels and the 'biggest combat overhaul yet'

News
By published

Invaders of Oakveil lands in late April.

An image of a woman with horns covered in jewels, holding a purple flower with glowing runes to her face.
(Image credit: Stunlock Studios)

The best game about vampires and survival that isn't Vampire Survivors, V Rising originally rose from its grave back in 2022. Following one of the more comprehensive early access launches of recent years, V Rising emerged fully formed in May last year to glowing reviews. Yet it turns out developer Stunlock Studios was far from done with the game, and has spent the last year beavering away on a big new update.

That update has now been formally unveiled. It's called Invaders of Oakveil and it's coming in April. According to Stunlock, the update will see players take on the serpent queen Megara, whose forces have assumed control of the "untouched wilderness" that is the oakveil woodlands.

This wilderness forms the headline feature of the update. The oakveil woodlands is "a new forest biome of uncharted lands filled with deadly enemies, new bosses, and dark magic techniques waiting to be seized". Those enemies will include the venom blades, followers of Megara.

Stunlock doesn't provide many specifics about this new area, but it does detail many of the other features coming to Invaders of Oakveil. Players can now add a "battle arena" to their vampire castle, and set customised rules to partake in fights with friends or "challenge foes almost anywhere in the world with risk-free one-on-one duels."

V Rising - Invaders of Oakveil Reveal Trailer - YouTube V Rising - Invaders of Oakveil Reveal Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

The update also adds three new weapons to the game, which Stunlock explained in a previous Steam blog. The expanded arsenal will add Wolverine-style claws that apply a stacking "puncture" mechanic. "When the effect ‘pops’ it causes a chaotic explosion of damage dependent on how many stacks have built up on your foe." There's also a twinblade you can use to throw enemies around and toss at enemies to pull them toward you, as well as throwing daggers that you can unleash in increasingly larger flurries.

These new weapons will apparently land alongside V Rising's "biggest combat overhaul yet." To this end, Stunlock is working on "a deep stat rework, rebalanced gear, completely overhauled blood types, and powerful new customization tools." Stunlock doesn't explain why they're overhauling the combat in this update, and combat doesn't seem to be a major gripe in the game's 'Very Positive' Steam reviews. In an update from late last year, however, Stunlock details these more specific changes extensively.

Regarding the stat rework, Stunlock says that currently "A lot of V Rising can make you feel stuck in using a certain legendary weapon, spell, or gear set because you have to adapt to the tools you have. The stats are set this way, so you have to match your play style to fit them." The rework basically aims to "flip that around". All the other changes Stunlock mentions, the overhauled blood types, the gear rebalancing, and the new customisation tools, feed into this, with the end goal of making you feel more powerful and in control of your character's progression.

V Rising's Invaders of Oakveil update arrives on April 28.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Rick Lane
Contributor

Rick has been fascinated by PC gaming since he was seven years old, when he used to sneak into his dad's home office for covert sessions of Doom. He grew up on a diet of similarly unsuitable games, with favourites including Quake, Thief, Half-Life and Deus Ex. Between 2013 and 2022, Rick was games editor of Custom PC magazine and associated website bit-tech.net. But he's always kept one foot in freelance games journalism, writing for publications like Edge, Eurogamer, the Guardian and, naturally, PC Gamer. While he'll play anything that can be controlled with a keyboard and mouse, he has a particular passion for first-person shooters and immersive sims.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about survival crafting
An Enshrouded player in a recreation of Erebor from The Lord of the Rings

Kings under the Mountain! 33 Enshrouded players spent 10,000 hours to recreate this iconic location from The Lord of the Rings
An April Fool&#039;s Day Palworld game concept about dating Pals

From Palworld movies to Palworld TV shows: 'Everyone under the sun pitched us every idea you can imagine,' says Pocketpair's communications director

The modder who added seamless coop to Elden Ring and Dark Souls 3 is now doing the same with Dark Souls: Remastered
See more latest
Most Popular
The modder who added seamless coop to Elden Ring and Dark Souls 3 is now doing the same with Dark Souls: Remastered
Inzoi
There's an Inzoi bug that makes some of your family disappear if you remarry too many times
Wordle today being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, March 30
Dechala the Denied One, a multi-armed servant of Chaos with six swords
The next DLC for Total War: Warhammer 3 will include a Slaanesh faction led by a six-armed snake lady
Art of Link in Tears of the Kingdom
Nintendo shadow-dropped a 2027 release date for a live-action Zelda movie in its weird new app, and it'll reportedly be part of a trilogy
Inzoi
If you've noticed the world of Inzoi is eerily heterosexual, don't fret—the distinct lack of gay Zois is a known issue
A wizard with an outfit split into orange and purple halves gestures at the camera against a black background.
Play 'co-op with yourself' in this single-player puzzle game where you control two wizards, one with each hand
Yokai monster in Shadow of the Road
Tactical RPG Shadow Of The Road's open Alpha test lets players get a free first taste of its samurai versus steampunk setting
Sherlock Holmes looks out across a chalk cliff bay with a bloody corpse at his feet in The Beekeeper&#039;s Picnic
This whimsical adventure game sees you play as a retired Sherlock Holmes whose beekeeping hobby keeps getting interrupted by pesky crimes
Bohemia Interactive shows off the destructive power of its helicopters and mortars in ArmA Reforger
'Game changing' ArmA Reforger update adds attack helicopters, mortars, and destructible buildings: 'nowhere on the battlefield is safe anymore'